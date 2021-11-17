Banchero starts after DWI citation, Duke tops Gardner-Webb

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Paolo Banchero started for Duke two days after he was cited for aiding and abetting impaired driving, finishing with 10 points and eight rebounds in the seventh-ranked Blue Devils’ 92-52 win over Gardner-Webb on Tuesday night.

Banchero, a freshman who was picked as the Atlantic Coast Conference Preseason Player of the Year, was stopped by police early Sunday morning along with teammate Michael Savarino — coach Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson.

Savarino was driving Banchero’s white Jeep, according to court records, and was arrested for driving while impaired. Banchero, who was in the back seat, was cited at the scene and released.

Savarino did not play against Gardner-Webb (0-3), while Banchero was on the court for 26 minutes.

Trevor Keels led Duke (4-0) with 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Lance Terry scored 15 points to lead Gardner-Webb.

NO. 5 VILLANOVA 100, HOWARD 81

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Brandon Slater hit all four 3-pointers and scored 23 points, Collin Gillespie scored 21, Justin Moore had 16 and Villanova knocked off Howard.

The Wildcats (2-1) were pushed for 30 minutes by a hot-shooting Bison team aiming for an upset. Villanova made 14 3s and all 26 free throws.

Kyle Foster led Howard (3-1) with 19 points.

NO. 6 PURDUE 96, WRIGHT STATE 52

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Trevion Williams had 20 points and 13 rebounds and Zach Edey added 18 points and 12 rebounds to help Purdue rout Wright State.

The Boilermakers are off to their first 3-0 start in three years. They topped the 90-point mark in a third consecutive game, their longest streak since December 2000.

Wright State (1-2) was led by Trey Calvin with 21 points and Tanner Holden with 17.

NO. 13 KENTUCKY 80, MOUNT ST. MARY'S 55

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Oscar Tshiebwe had a career-high 24 points with 16 rebounds, TyTy Washington scored 16 points and Kentucky ran away from Mount St. Mary's.

Sahvir Wheeler added 12 points and eight assists as the Wildcats (2-1) made 34 of 64 from the field (53%).

Josh Reaves and Jalen Benjamin scored 11 points each for Mount St. Mary’s (1-3).

NO. 25 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 78, FLORIDA GULF COAST 61

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Chevez Goodwin scored 20 points, Boogie Ellis added 18 and Southern California defeated Florida Gulf Coast in the return of Trojans coach Andy Enfield to the school he led to the “Dunk City” moniker in the 2013 NCAA tournament.

Isaiah Mobley scored 13 points for USC (3-0), which got 10 from Max Agbonkpolo.

Cyrus Largie scored 20 points for FGCU (1-2).

