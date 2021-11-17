Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Letter bomb detonates at post office in Taoyuan

Investigations underway to determine whether explosion was accidental or planned

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/17 12:28
The dying flames are put out roughly half an hour after intial explosion engulfed the docking area of the Xinwu District post office in Taoyuan City.

The dying flames are put out roughly half an hour after intial explosion engulfed the docking area of the Xinwu District post office in Taoyuan City. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A letter bomb exploded at a Xinwu District post office in Taoyuan at 7:56 a.m. on Wednesday (Nov. 17), setting the docking area ablaze and filling the air with smoke.

Postal workers sprang into action, raising the alarm and calling in firefighters, who extinguished the inferno within about half an hour, according to a UDN report.

Taipower cut the power to the location so wires in electrical boxes would not melt. The post office has closed for the day while investigations are carried out.

One postal worker recalls the moments leading up to the big boom, saying they first heard a rattling sound within one of the packets. This was followed by a sudden bang and smoke emanating in all directions.

Alerted by the smoke, the worker turned their head to see a fireball erupting, with flames soaring toward the roof.

Nearby residents described seeing streams of smoke reaching up many tens of meters into the sky. A loud noise that sounded like a car wheel deflating filled the air, they said.

Nine fire trucks and two ambulances were sent to the site of the blast. Incredibly, no one sustained serious injuries.

The parcels that the letter bomb was hidden among contained sweet potatoes, bottled tea, and other seemingly harmless items. It is not known how long the investigations will last.
letter bomb
explosion
emergency
Taoyuan
post office

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese aviation school delves into sightseeing air tours
Taiwanese aviation school delves into sightseeing air tours
2021/11/16 18:09
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport reopens observation deck
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport reopens observation deck
2021/11/12 16:14
Taiwan police find 10 homemade grenades in illegally parked car
Taiwan police find 10 homemade grenades in illegally parked car
2021/11/03 20:20
Airline employees in Taiwan respond to Pilot Union's yellow ribbon movement
Airline employees in Taiwan respond to Pilot Union's yellow ribbon movement
2021/10/28 18:00
'Dead' man found breathing in Taiwan dies six days later
'Dead' man found breathing in Taiwan dies six days later
2021/10/26 19:08

Updated : 2021-11-17 12:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Stand with Kanter: Eject Chinese censorship from the NBA
Stand with Kanter: Eject Chinese censorship from the NBA