1st Taiwanese-American mayor of Boston sworn in

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Michelle Wu (吳弭) was sworn in as mayor of Boston on Tuesday (Nov. 16), making her the first female, non-white, and Taiwanese-American person to lead the city in its nearly 400 years of history.

During the inauguration ceremony at noon at Boston City Hall, Wu was accompanied by her husband Conor Pewarski and two sons. Also in attendance were Governor Charlie Baker, U.S. Representative Ayanna Pressley, and Senators Edward Markey and Elizabeth Warren, the latter of whom has served as Wu's mentor since she taught her at Harvard Law School.

In a congratulatory message on Twitter, Warren expressed confidence in the abilities of her protege, whom she endorsed during the election, Warren wrote: "From teaching her in law school to working together in many righteous fights, I know Michelle fights from the heart with big, bold ideas and will do a terrific job."



Wu (left) delivering speech after being sworn in. (Facebook, Mayor Michelle Wu photo)

After taking the oath of office, Wu said, "City government is special. We are the level closest to the people, so we must do the big and the small. Every streetlight, every pothole, every park and classroom lays the foundation for greater change." She then asserted that "Boston was founded on a revolutionary promise: that things don’t have to be as they always have been; That we can chart a new path for families now, and for generations to come, grounded in justice and opportunity,"

Wu was first elected to public office as a Boston city councilor in 2013 and re-elected on three more occasions. She had the distinction of being the first Asian-American woman to serve on the council and the second Asian American overall.

She is taking the reins from fellow Democrat Kim Janey, who became the first African American woman to serve as the city's mayor when she took over the post after the Biden administration tapped former Mayor Marty Walsh as secretary of labor.

In the mayoral election, Wu bested a field that included fellow Councilor Annissa Essaibi George and three African American candidates, one of whom was the incumbent Janey.

Wu's left-leaning agenda will face challenges from conservative opponents. Her notable ambitious campaign pledges include rent control, "fare-free" public transit, universal pre-K education, affordable child care, and a Green New Deal.