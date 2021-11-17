Moonlit sand dunes: Taiwanese photographer P.K. Chen’s take on Death Valley

The most interesting part about traveling alone is its unpredictability!

The key to planning and arranging such trips lies in not overstudying and giving yourself enough room. You must avoid making lists of all the must-visit attractions found online.

Traveling should not be copying what others do. It should not be following others’ footsteps.

The sand dunes in the Death Valley National Park form interesting scenery. Their formation stems from the local geography, which gathers sand and dust brought by the wind. After accumulating for thousands of years, the sand piles up to create unique sand dunes.

Almost all tourists merely come to “check in” at the sand dunes. They take photos of themselves standing there, perhaps read a few signs and introductions, and then get back into their cars to drive off to the next destination. Some people may spend three hours strolling to and from the sand dunes and somewhat appreciate their magnificence.





Sand dunes at Death Valley National Park. (P.K. Chen photos)



Full moon above Death Valley National Park. (P.K. Chen photo)

However, to spend a night by the sand dunes, filming an overnight time-lapse video under a full moon — now that is a unique idea. A “moonlit sand dunes” photo series is guaranteed to be one of a kind, and one of a kind is something we should pursue.

The spirit of not conforming with others is what propels human civilization forward; Elon Musk is one of the best examples. Of course, one must be wary of health and safety concerns while doing it.

The shadows of sand dunes under the moonlight changes as the moon moves across the sky. The fun lies in observing such subtle changes in light and shadow, as well as angles and shapes.



(P.K. Chen GIF)

Then, as the sky lightens and the sun rises, the dramatic transitions of light and shadow on the sand dunes are a sight to behold. The best part of it is that there are no tourists to intrude upon the scene!

Imagine, the combination of moonlight and sunlight, dancing atop sand dunes.

This project requires one to stay overnight, enjoying a hotpot alone while basking under the moon and starlit night. Later, at dawn, take in the sight of sunlight spilling across the sand dunes.

See the sights the ordinary cannot see; think the ways that the ordinary cannot think. That is how the one night of moonlit sand dunes is born.

(Translation by Stephanie Chiang)



Sunlight dances across sand dunes. (P.K. Chen photo)