Affinité – concept by Jack Cars Heralds New Ground For Electric-Vehicle Experiences, With The Arrival Of Ford Mustang Mach-E in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 17 November 2021 - Renowned and home-grown local brand, Affinité – concept by Jack Cars, announces the arrival of the all-new 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV. Breaking new ground, the debut of the purpose-built all-electric powertrain combining a sporty outlook and zero-emission driving promises an exciting new option for car owners in Singapore who are looking to switch from internal combustion engine to electric vehicles.

Commenting on the launch, Jessica Ang, Founder of Affinité – concept by Jack Cars said, "The arrival of the new Ford Mustang Mach-E is a momentous milestone for us, as we expand our collection of highly desirable vehicles. Our customers have always been at the heart of what we do, so this gives us the perfect opportunity to continue demonstrating our commitment to provide the best-in-class offerings."

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV – 100% Electric, 100% SUV Coupé

Ford's latest automotive venture, the Ford Mustang Mach-E has become a highly desirable vehicle for both car enthusiasts and eco-conscious drivers. Powered by a responsive, energy-efficient, battery-electric drivetrain, the first-ever SUV member of the Mustang family combines a sporty outlook and zero-emission driving, capable of accelerating from 0-100 km/h in just 6.2 seconds. Its balanced and responsive all-electric platform is equipped with a 376-cell, 88 kWh (useable) extended-range variant, offering up to 610 km WLTP pure-electric driving range between charges for worry-free ownership and peace-of-mind.

Every Ford Mustang Mach‑E offers selectable drive modes (Whisper, Active and Untamed) that match driving dynamics and sensory experiences to the driver's mood, with a single-motor rear-wheel drive configuration. The Ford Mustang Mach-E delivers the quintessential Mustang feel, with improved acceleration, handling and unique settings are also available to tailor the on- and off-road drives.

Built from the iconic passion of both Ford and Mustang's heritage, the Ford Mustang Mach-E is instantly recognisable with signature Mustang elements such as its long, powerful hood, rear-haunch design, aggressive headlights and trademark tri-bar taillamps. On the inside, the five-seater SUV is luxuriously spacious, with a fusion of sleek, modern design, sophisticated comfort and smart functionality. With its full panorama glass roof, the cabin instantly feels airier with ample natural light flowing in.

Taking full advantage of connectivity, owners will be able to configure their new vehicle with a range of personalisation options such as the E-Latch keyless entry system and more. To deliver a truly intuitive, stress-reducing driving experience, the Ford Mustang Mach-E is equipped with the latest driver-assisted technologies, including Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go and Lane Centering, Active Park Assist 2.0, Pre-Collision Assist with Auto Emergency Braking, Lane-Keeping System with Blind Spot Assist and other suite of technologies.

Offering even more practicality for the everyday driver, the Ford Mustang Mach-E comes with up to 402 litres of load space behind the rear seats and an additional front trunk storage unit made possible by the absence of a combustion engine under the bonnet. This additional 81 litres of storage space is also drainable, making it a convenient space to store wet or muddy sports clothing, hiking boots or beach gear after an adventure.

The all-new 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is the first model to be introduced in Singapore, exclusively at Affinité – concept by Jack Cars. The 2021 Ford Mach-E RWD Extended Range starts at S$310,888, including COE. Designed to give owners peace-of-mind while on the road, Affinité offers 5-Year/100,000km warranty coverage.

Affinité – concept by Jack Cars showroom is located at 33 Ubi Avenue 3 #01-07, Vertex Building, Singapore 408868. For more information, visit https://affinite.jackcars.com.sg.

