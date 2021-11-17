Magnitude 5.2 earthquake rattles northeast Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck northeastern Taiwan at 10:25 a.m. this morning (Nov. 17), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 42.7 kilometers east of Yilan County Hall, with a shallow focal depth of 5.9 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The earthquake’s intensity registered as a 3 in Yilan County and Hualien County. An intensity of 2 was recorded in New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Hsinchu County, Taichung, and Nantou County.

A lesser intensity of 1 was felt in Keelung, Taipei, Hsinchu City, Miaoli County, Changhua County, Yunlin County, and Chiayi County.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.