8 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan tasked aircraft, issued radio warnings, deployed missile systems to track PLAAF planes

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/17 10:32
Chinese Y-9 EW. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Eight Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday (Nov. 16), marking the 15th intrusion this month.

Two Shaanxi Y-9 electronic warfare planes, two Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare aircraft, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane, one Shaanxi Y-8 reconnaissance plane, and one KJ-500 airborne early warning and control airplane entered the southwest corner of the ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND).

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) planes. China has sent planes into Taiwan’s ADIZ every day this month except for on Nov. 3.

Since September of last year, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into the ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
Shenyang J-16 fighter jet. (MND photo)
KJ-500 airborne early warning and control plane. (MND photo)
Shaanxi Y-8 reconnaissance plane. (MND photo)
Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane. (MND photo)
Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane. (MND photo)
Flight paths of Chinese planes on Nov. 16. (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan MND

