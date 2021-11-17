Alexa
Chargers' Bosa, Tillery placed in NFL's COVID-19 protocol

By Associated Press
2021/11/17 07:57
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) tackles Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8), causing a fumble, during the first half of a...

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers may be missing a pair of important defensive players going into Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after linemen Joey Bosa and Jerry Tillery entered the league's reserve/COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday.

Bosa is tied for the league lead with three strip-sacks and has 5 1/2 sacks this season. He has a sack in two straight games and three of the past four.

Tilley has started eight games and is third on the team with eight quarterback hits. He also has 2 1/2 sacks.

Los Angeles (5-4) has three players in protocol after linebacker Drue Tranquill entered last Friday and missed the team's 27-20 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Steelers (5-3-1) are expected to be without safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was placed on the list Monday. Coach Mike Tomlin said quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has a chance to play after missing the Detroit game, but that they are preparing for backup Mason Rudolph to start.

Tomlin said Roethlisberger will be virtually participating in meetings this week.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-11-17 09:36 GMT+08:00

