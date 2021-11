Tuesday At Panamerican Tennis Center Guadalajara, Mexico Purse: $5,000,000 Surface: Hardcourt indoor GUADALAJARA, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from WTA Finals at Panamerican Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Semifinals

Garbine Muguruza, Spain, def. Paula Badosa, Spain, 6-3, 6-3.

Women's Doubles

Semifinals

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, def. Nicole Melichar, United States, and Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, 3-6, 6-3, 10-6.