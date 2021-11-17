Alexa
Jets place CB Echols on IR, sign TE Yeboah to active roster

By Associated Press
2021/11/17 07:15
New York Jets' Brandin Echols, top right, tackles Buffalo Bills' Cole Beasley, right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, ...

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets placed rookie cornerback Brandin Echols on injured reserve and signed tight end Kenny Yeboah from the practice squad among a flurry of roster moves Tuesday.

Echols injured his quadriceps during the Jets' 45-17 loss to Buffalo last Sunday. The sixth-rounder out of Kentucky started all nine of New York's games and ranks fourth on the team with 41 tackles.

To help offset the loss of Echols, New York signed cornerback Rachad Wildgoose off the Bills' practice squad. Wildgoose was a sixth-round pick this year out of Wisconsin.

The Jets also signed wide receiver Keelan Doss and linebacker Corey Thompson to the practice squad, and placed linebacker Noah Dawkins on the practice squad injured reserve.

Yeboah, an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi, was promoted to the active roster twice this season. He has played 16 snaps, all on special teams, but could see action on offense with starting tight end Tyler Kroft on IR with a chest injury.

Doss has 11 career receptions for 133 yards in two stints with the Raiders after being signed as an undrafted free agent out of UC Davis in 2019. He also has spent time with Jacksonville and most recently Atlanta.

Thompson was signed by Buffalo as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2018. He most recently played with Hamilton of the Canadian Football League.

Updated : 2021-11-17 09:34 GMT+08:00

