US-Apple-Books-Top-10

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/11/17 01:54
US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. The Dark Hours by Michael Connelly - 9780316256568 - (Little, Brown and Company)

2. Never by Ken Follett - 9780593300022 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. The Judge’s List by John Grisham - 9780385546034 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

4. Will by Mark Manson & Will Smith - 9781984877932 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. Better Off Dead by Andrew Child & Lee Child - 9781984818515 - (Random House Publishing Group)

6. Dark Tarot by Christine Feehan - 9780593333198 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. Game On by Janet Evanovich - 9781982154905 - (Atria Books)

8. Dune by Frank Herbert - 9781101658055 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles - 9780735222373 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. Verity by Colleen Hoover - 9781538724743 - (Grand Central Publishing)

Updated : 2021-11-17 03:27 GMT+08:00

