Mexico arrests wife of Jalisco New Generation cartel leader

By MARÍA VERZA , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/11/17 00:42
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican soldiers have captured the wife of the leader of the Jalisco New Generation cartel, authorities said Tuesday.

In a joint statement, the Attorney General’s Office, Defense Department and National Intelligence Center said that Rosalinda “N” was captured Monday in Zapopan, Jalisco. It said she was allegedly involved in the illicit finances of organized crime in Jalisco.

A federal official said on condition of anonymity that the woman arrested was Rosalinda González Valencia, the wife of Jalisco cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, better known as “El Mencho.”

Updated : 2021-11-17 02:10 GMT+08:00

