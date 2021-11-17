Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Medvedev beats Zverev and edges closer to ATP Finals semis

By Associated Press
2021/11/17 00:33
Germany's Alexander Zverev grimaces as he plays Russia's Daniil Medvedev during their ATP World Tour Finals singles tennis match, at the Pala Alpitour...
Russia's Daniil Medvedev celebrates after a winning point as he plays Germany's Alexander Zverev during their ATP World Tour Finals singles tennis mat...
Germany's Alexander Zverev gestures after a winning set as he plays Russia's Daniil Medvedev during their ATP World Tour Finals singles tennis match, ...
Russia's Daniil Medvedev returns the ball to Germany's Alexander Zverev during their ATP World Tour Finals singles tennis match, at the Pala Alpitour ...
Germany's Alexander Zverev returns the ball to Russia's Daniil Medvedev during their ATP World Tour Finals singles tennis match, at the Pala Alpitour ...

Germany's Alexander Zverev grimaces as he plays Russia's Daniil Medvedev during their ATP World Tour Finals singles tennis match, at the Pala Alpitour...

Russia's Daniil Medvedev celebrates after a winning point as he plays Germany's Alexander Zverev during their ATP World Tour Finals singles tennis mat...

Germany's Alexander Zverev gestures after a winning set as he plays Russia's Daniil Medvedev during their ATP World Tour Finals singles tennis match, ...

Russia's Daniil Medvedev returns the ball to Germany's Alexander Zverev during their ATP World Tour Finals singles tennis match, at the Pala Alpitour ...

Germany's Alexander Zverev returns the ball to Russia's Daniil Medvedev during their ATP World Tour Finals singles tennis match, at the Pala Alpitour ...

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Defending champion Daniil Medvedev inched closer to the ATP Finals semifinals after beating 2018 champ Alexander Zverev on Tuesday to make it two wins out of two in Turin.

Medvedev, who won the U.S. Open in September for his first Grand Slam title, took just over 2 1/2 hours to beat Zverev 6-3, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (6) and move level with the German on a tour-leading 56 wins.

He leads Red Group and will be guaranteed a place in the final four if first-time qualifier Hubert Hurkacz beats local favorite Matteo Berrettini later Tuesday.

Berrettini retired against Zverev on Sunday with an apparent abdominal injury and, if he isn't fit enough, could be replaced by Jannik Sinner, another Italian, who is the first alternate.

Helped by fast conditions inside the Pala Alpitour, Medvedev served 14 aces and Zverev 18.

Medvedev was in a fight from the start, fending off three break points in his opening two service games but also breaking Zverev to take a 3-0 lead. The world No. 2 went on to win the opening set with a delightful backhand down the line.

Victory looked in good time in the second set as Medvedev dropped only two points in his first five service games. But Zverev held on and saved three break points to force the tiebreaker which the German won.

In the deciding set, Medvedev had to save a break point to prevent Zverev from serving for the match, and he won the tiebreaker on his third match point when Zverev netted a backhand.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-17 02:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Stand with Kanter: Eject Chinese censorship from the NBA
Stand with Kanter: Eject Chinese censorship from the NBA