THROUGH NOVEMBER 15
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|11
|645
|19
|1.77
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|11
|663
|20
|1.81
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|7
|396
|12
|1.82
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|13
|725
|22
|1.82
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|9
|511
|16
|1.88
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|8
|484
|16
|1.98
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|7
|417
|15
|2.16
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|12
|718
|26
|2.17
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|10
|604
|22
|2.19
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|12
|735
|27
|2.20
|Martin Jones
|Philadelphia
|4
|237
|9
|2.28
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|9
|542
|21
|2.32
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|10
|538
|21
|2.34
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|New Jersey
|4
|228
|9
|2.37
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|12
|733
|29
|2.37
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|11
|659
|27
|2.46
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|8
|481
|20
|2.49
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|6
|360
|15
|2.50
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|2
|72
|3
|2.50
|Braden Holtby
|Dallas
|8
|473
|20
|2.54
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|11
|645
|9
|2
|0
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|10
|568
|9
|1
|0
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|12
|733
|8
|2
|2
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|13
|725
|8
|3
|1
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|11
|664
|8
|3
|0
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|12
|735
|7
|2
|3
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|12
|718
|7
|4
|1
|Robin Lehner
|Vegas
|12
|699
|7
|5
|0
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|11
|659
|7
|2
|2
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|11
|664
|6
|3
|2
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|10
|597
|6
|4
|0
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|9
|511
|6
|0
|2
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|8
|481
|6
|2
|0
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|12
|702
|5
|6
|1
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|11
|678
|5
|3
|3
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|11
|663
|5
|3
|3
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|10
|606
|5
|2
|3
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|10
|604
|5
|3
|2
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|7
|417
|5
|2
|0
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|7
|396
|12
|188
|.940
|3
|2
|1
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|9
|511
|16
|250
|.940
|6
|0
|2
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|13
|725
|22
|339
|.939
|8
|3
|1
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|11
|645
|19
|289
|.938
|9
|2
|0
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|New Jersey
|4
|228
|9
|133
|.937
|2
|0
|1
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|11
|663
|20
|289
|.935
|5
|3
|3
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|8
|484
|16
|229
|.935
|4
|3
|1
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|10
|604
|22
|306
|.933
|5
|3
|2
|Martin Jones
|Philadelphia
|4
|237
|9
|121
|.931
|3
|1
|0
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|9
|542
|21
|282
|.931
|4
|3
|2
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|11
|659
|27
|353
|.929
|7
|2
|2
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|12
|718
|26
|329
|.927
|7
|4
|1
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|8
|481
|20
|247
|.925
|6
|2
|0
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|12
|733
|29
|353
|.924
|8
|2
|2
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|12
|735
|27
|328
|.924
|7
|2
|3
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|6
|360
|15
|175
|.921
|4
|2
|0
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|3
|156
|8
|92
|.920
|2
|0
|0
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|11
|678
|29
|326
|.918
|5
|3
|3
|Braden Holtby
|Dallas
|8
|473
|20
|224
|.918
|2
|4
|1
|Robin Lehner
|Vegas
|12
|699
|33
|369
|.918
|7
|5
|0
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|11
|663
|4
|5
|3
|3
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|10
|604
|3
|5
|3
|2
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|14
|775
|2
|4
|8
|1
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|13
|725
|2
|8
|3
|1
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|12
|733
|1
|8
|2
|2
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|11
|664
|1
|6
|3
|2
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|11
|659
|1
|7
|2
|2
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|11
|645
|1
|9
|2
|0
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|9
|542
|1
|4
|3
|2
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|8
|484
|1
|4
|3
|1
|Adin Hill
|San Jose
|8
|443
|1
|4
|4
|0
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|6
|307
|1
|4
|0
|1
|Daniel Vladar
|Calgary
|4
|245
|1
|3
|0
|1
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|New Jersey
|4
|228
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|1
|60
|1
|1
|0
|0