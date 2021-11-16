Alexa
Goaltenders Goals Against Record

By Associated Press
2021/11/16 23:06
THROUGH NOVEMBER 15

Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Frederik Andersen Carolina 11 645 19 1.77
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 11 663 20 1.81
James Reimer San Jose 7 396 12 1.82
Jack Campbell Toronto 13 725 22 1.82
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 9 511 16 1.88
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 8 484 16 1.98
Jeremy Swayman Boston 7 417 15 2.16
Juuse Saros Nashville 12 718 26 2.17
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 10 604 22 2.19
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 12 735 27 2.20
Martin Jones Philadelphia 4 237 9 2.28
Carter Hart Philadelphia 9 542 21 2.32
Vitek Vanecek Washington 10 538 21 2.34
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 4 228 9 2.37
John Gibson Anaheim 12 733 29 2.37
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 11 659 27 2.46
Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 8 481 20 2.49
Craig Anderson Buffalo 6 360 15 2.50
Antti Raanta Carolina 2 72 3 2.50
Braden Holtby Dallas 8 473 20 2.54

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Frederik Andersen Carolina 11 645 9 2 0
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 10 568 9 1 0
John Gibson Anaheim 12 733 8 2 2
Jack Campbell Toronto 13 725 8 3 1
Cam Talbot Minnesota 11 664 8 3 0
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 12 735 7 2 3
Juuse Saros Nashville 12 718 7 4 1
Robin Lehner Vegas 12 699 7 5 0
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 11 659 7 2 2
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 11 664 6 3 2
Darcy Kuemper Colorado 10 597 6 4 0
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 9 511 6 0 2
Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 8 481 6 2 0
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 12 702 5 6 1
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 11 678 5 3 3
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 11 663 5 3 3
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 10 606 5 2 3
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 10 604 5 3 2
Jeremy Swayman Boston 7 417 5 2 0

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
James Reimer San Jose 7 396 12 188 .940 3 2 1
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 9 511 16 250 .940 6 0 2
Jack Campbell Toronto 13 725 22 339 .939 8 3 1
Frederik Andersen Carolina 11 645 19 289 .938 9 2 0
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 4 228 9 133 .937 2 0 1
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 11 663 20 289 .935 5 3 3
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 8 484 16 229 .935 4 3 1
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 10 604 22 306 .933 5 3 2
Martin Jones Philadelphia 4 237 9 121 .931 3 1 0
Carter Hart Philadelphia 9 542 21 282 .931 4 3 2
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 11 659 27 353 .929 7 2 2
Juuse Saros Nashville 12 718 26 329 .927 7 4 1
Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 8 481 20 247 .925 6 2 0
John Gibson Anaheim 12 733 29 353 .924 8 2 2
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 12 735 27 328 .924 7 2 3
Craig Anderson Buffalo 6 360 15 175 .921 4 2 0
Mike Smith Edmonton 3 156 8 92 .920 2 0 0
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 11 678 29 326 .918 5 3 3
Braden Holtby Dallas 8 473 20 224 .918 2 4 1
Robin Lehner Vegas 12 699 33 369 .918 7 5 0

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 11 663 4 5 3 3
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 10 604 3 5 3 2
Jake Allen Montreal 14 775 2 4 8 1
Jack Campbell Toronto 13 725 2 8 3 1
John Gibson Anaheim 12 733 1 8 2 2
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 11 664 1 6 3 2
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 11 659 1 7 2 2
Frederik Andersen Carolina 11 645 1 9 2 0
Carter Hart Philadelphia 9 542 1 4 3 2
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 8 484 1 4 3 1
Adin Hill San Jose 8 443 1 4 4 0
Ilya Samsonov Washington 6 307 1 4 0 1
Daniel Vladar Calgary 4 245 1 3 0 1
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 4 228 1 2 0 1
Ville Husso St. Louis 1 60 1 1 0 0

Updated : 2021-11-17 00:40 GMT+08:00

