Slipper replaces injured Hooper as Wallabies captain

By Associated Press
2021/11/16 20:25
CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Prop James Slipper will replace injured flanker Michael Hooper as Australia captain against Wales this Saturday in Cardiff.

Hooper suffered a foot sprain last Saturday when the Wallabies lost to England 32-15 at Twickenham.

Slipper has 113 caps for the Wallabies since his debut in 2010 and will lead them for only the second time. The first was in 2015 against the United States.

He moved from his regular loosehead side to tighthead against England after head knocks sidelined Allan Alaalatoa and Taniela Tupou. Slipper hadn’t started a test there since 2012 and held up his side.

Pete Samu is expected to replace Hooper in the back row.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-16 22:55 GMT+08:00

