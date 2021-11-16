Alexa
New Taipei community under fire for offering rewards for captured cats

People who harm in animals in Taiwan subject to minimum fine of NT$3,000

  168
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/16 20:20
(New Taipei City Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A New Taipei community has come under fire for posting a notice to encourage people to catch stray cats and release them far away, CNA reported.

Yang Shu-fang (楊淑方), director of the New Taipei City Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office, told CNA on Tuesday (Nov. 16) that residents of a community in Yingge District had been pestered by the presence of stray cats and their excrement as well as the damage they had done to scooters with their claws.

In response, the community’s management committee posted a notice on its bulletin board, rewarding people who catch stray cats and release them at least 20 kilometers away with NT$1,000 (US$34) after photo evidence is provided, the report said.

The management committee’s action has incurred the wrath of cat lovers, with many of them calling the animal protection office to complain, Yang said. The committee “terrified” by the overwhelming response took down the notice, the director added.

The office has also sent personnel to assess the situation and asked the community to improve its disposal of edible trash, the report said.

If anyone harms an animal, they can be fined a minimum of NT$3,000 (US$103), according to the Animal Protection Act, Yang said. She recommended the TNVR approach (trap, neuter, vaccinate, and return) as the best way to handle the problem.

The community’s management committee has agreed to the approach, and the animal protection office placed several cat traps there. However, so far, no cats have been caught.

(New Taipei City Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office photo)
TNVR
Yingge
stray cats

Updated : 2021-11-16 22:55 GMT+08:00

