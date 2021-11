Polish forces use water cannon on migrants who threw stones

Migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere gather at the checkpoint "Kuznitsa" at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, on Monday, Nov. 15,... Migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere gather at the checkpoint "Kuznitsa" at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. The EU is calling for humanitarian aid as up to 4,000 migrants are stuck in makeshift camps in freezing weather in Belarus while Poland has reinforced its border with 15,000 soldiers, in addition to border guards and police. (Leonid Shcheglov/BelTA via AP)

In this image taken with a drone migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere gather at the checkpoint "Kuznitsa" at the Belarus-Poland border near Gro... In this image taken with a drone migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere gather at the checkpoint "Kuznitsa" at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. The EU is calling for humanitarian aid as up to 4,000 migrants are stuck in makeshift camps in freezing weather in Belarus while Poland has reinforced its border with 15,000 soldiers, in addition to border guards and police. (Leonid Shcheglov/BelTA via AP)

Migrants warm themselves near fire gathering at the checkpoint "Kuznitsa" at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.... Migrants warm themselves near fire gathering at the checkpoint "Kuznitsa" at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. The EU is calling for humanitarian aid as up to 4,000 migrants are stuck in makeshift camps in freezing weather in Belarus while Poland has reinforced its border with 15,000 soldiers, in addition to border guards and police. (Leonid Shcheglov/BelTA via AP)

Migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere stand in line to a drinking water tank at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, on Tuesday, Nov.... Migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere stand in line to a drinking water tank at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. The EU is calling for humanitarian aid as up to 4,000 migrants are stuck in makeshift camps in freezing weather in Belarus while Poland has reinforced its border with 15,000 soldiers, in addition to border guards and police. (Leonid Shcheglov/BelTA via AP)

A man with a child carries a bag given as humanitarian aid as other migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere gather at the Belarus-Poland border ne... A man with a child carries a bag given as humanitarian aid as other migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere gather at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. The EU is calling for humanitarian aid as up to 4,000 migrants are stuck in makeshift camps in freezing weather in Belarus while Poland has reinforced its border with 15,000 soldiers, in addition to border guards and police. (Leonid Shcheglov/BelTA via AP)

Belarusian Red Cross employees hand over humanitarian aid to migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere gathering at the Belarus-Poland border near G... Belarusian Red Cross employees hand over humanitarian aid to migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere gathering at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. The EU is calling for humanitarian aid as up to 4,000 migrants are stuck in makeshift camps in freezing weather in Belarus while Poland has reinforced its border with 15,000 soldiers, in addition to border guards and police. (Leonid Shcheglov/BelTA via AP)

Belarusian Red Cross employees hand over humanitarian aid to migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere gathering at the Belarus-Poland border near G... Belarusian Red Cross employees hand over humanitarian aid to migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere gathering at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. The EU is calling for humanitarian aid as up to 4,000 migrants are stuck in makeshift camps in freezing weather in Belarus while Poland has reinforced its border with 15,000 soldiers, in addition to border guards and police. (Leonid Shcheglov/BelTA via AP)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish border forces on Wednesday said they were attacked with stones by migrants at the border with Belarus and responded with a water cannon.

The Border Guard agency posted video on Twitter showing the water cannon being directed across the border at a group of migrants in a makeshift camp.

Poland's Defense Ministry said its soldiers and other border forces were attacked with stones and other objects.

The ministry also said that Belarusian forces tried to destroy fencing along the countries' common border.

Meanwhile, parliament is expected Tuesday to take up a legislative proposal that would regulate the ability of citizens to move in the area of the border with Belarus after a state of emergency ends at this end of this month.

The state of emergency was imposed at the beginning of September as a large number of migrants from the Middle East sought to cross into Poland from Belarus.

The border is also part of the European Union's eastern border, and the EU accuses the authoritarian regime of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of fomenting a migration crisis in order to pressure the bloc.