Taiwanese aviation school delves into sightseeing air tours

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The first of two new aircraft introduced by Apex Flight Academy arrived at Taoyuan International Airport on Tuesday afternoon (Nov. 16), a milestone in the company’s quest to expand its horizons into sightseeing air tour services.

The company, the only professional flight training organization in Taiwan, has applied to the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) for a general aviation permit, CNA reported.

Apex Chairman Wilson Kao (高健祐) told the news agency on Tuesday that from early next year, Apex will become a company that provides sightseeing air tours and aerial photography services as well as an aviation school.

Kao said that the company is introducing two new Italian-made P2012 aircraft. The aircraft are capable of carrying nine passengers and two pilots, Kao said, adding that pilots have completed flight training in Italy. The second aircraft is scheduled to arrive in March, he continued.

According to the chairman, the company will work with travel agencies to roll out air tours that take passengers to see the beautiful mountains and coast of Hualien and Taitung from high above.



(CNA photo)