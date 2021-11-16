Tundra swans make surprise visit at Taiwan's Aogu Wetlands

The arrival of 18 tundra swans at Aogu Wetlands triggered excitment among birdwatchers. (Chiayi Forest District Office photo) The arrival of 18 tundra swans at Aogu Wetlands triggered excitment among birdwatchers. (Chiayi Forest District Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Staff at the Aogu Wetlands and Forest Park announced the discovery of 18 tundra swans on Monday morning (Nov. 18), which bird lovers perceived as an exciting surprise.

According to the Chiayi Forest District Office, the migratory birds are born in Northern Europe and the northernmost parts of Asia and migrate to Europe, Central Asia, China’s Yangtze River region and southeastern coast, as well as Japan during winter. In Taiwan, tundra swans are extremely rare, and the last sighting at the Aogu Wetlands was in 2019, when one chick visited.

The group currently in the Aogu Wetlands consists of 11 adults and seven chicks. Adult tundra swans are large, snowy-white birds with long necks, the base of whose beaks are bright yellow, while young birds are light gray with a pink beak base.

The Forest District Office urged those who plan to go birdwatching at the Aogu Wetlands to remain quiet and avoid approaching or disturbing local wildlife.

While tundra swans have a stable population and are categorized as a “least concern” species by The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, they face threats related to climate change, hunting, and pollution.