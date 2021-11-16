18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An 18-year-old woman has died following her inoculation with the Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT) vaccine, while a middle-school student is recovering from myocarditis after receiving a BNT jab.

Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) Spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) on Tuesday (Nov. 16) said that six people were reported on Monday (Nov. 15) to have died following vaccinations. Among these cases, the youngest was an 18-year-old woman who had a history of suffering from cancer.

After receiving a dose of the BNT vaccine on Sept. 29, she began to experience side effects that same day. On Nov. 9, she began to experience upper abdominal pain and was admitted to an emergency room.

She underwent surgery to treat the condition on Nov. 13 but died on Nov. 15. Chuang said that the center is assisting in applying for financial compensation for the woman's family.

A total of 117 adverse reactions to vaccinations were reported on Monday, of which 59 were "non-serious," 52 were "serious," and six died following inoculations.

In addition, a member of the media asked about an update on the status of a female middle school student who had developed myocarditis after being vaccinated with BNT.

Chuang said that she is still hospitalized though no longer requires extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. However, her family did not want to disclose additional details about her medical condition.

On Nov. 10, the CECC announced that a panel of experts had decided to halt administering second doses of the BNT vaccine to children between the ages of 12 and 17. The vaccinations were suspended after 16 cases of myocarditis were reported among adolescents following BNT vaccinations in Taiwan.