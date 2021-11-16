Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Underwater map of seas near Taiwan reveals challenges for large submarines

Areas near Taiwan show depths between 60 m and 6,000 m

  344
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/16 16:42
A new map by the National Academy of Marine Research gives a clear view of the bottom of the ocean near Taiwan. (Facebook, NAMR image) 

A new map by the National Academy of Marine Research gives a clear view of the bottom of the ocean near Taiwan. (Facebook, NAMR image) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A new map by the National Academy of Marine Research (NAMR, 國家海洋研究院) led netizens to comment that large submarines would find it difficult to approach and leave Taiwan, reports said Tuesday (Nov. 16).

The map showed the geography of the bottom of the oceans and sea straits surrounding Taiwan, with all the canyons and troughs in between the more elevated areas, the Liberty Times reported.

The findings helped to understand how over 6 million years, Taiwan acquired peaks nearly 4,000 meters tall, with depths of 6,000 m to the east, the NAMR said. On the western side, the Taiwan Strait is on average 60 m deep.

Netizens interested in military issues drew the conclusion that the vast differences in depth around Taiwan pose problems to larger types of submarines, according to the Liberty Times report. Because of their size and due to the uneven terrain, the vessels might find it difficult to move close to Taiwan and to escape during times of war, commentators reportedly said.
submarines
geology
geography
oceans
Taiwan Strait
National Academy of Marine Research
NAMR
map

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese ambassador warns US about ties with Taiwan ahead of Biden-Xi summit
Chinese ambassador warns US about ties with Taiwan ahead of Biden-Xi summit
2021/11/15 10:47
Diplomatic corps cleans up beach to show care for Taiwan
Diplomatic corps cleans up beach to show care for Taiwan
2021/11/13 17:09
Xi says China ready to work with US to 'manage differences'
Xi says China ready to work with US to 'manage differences'
2021/11/11 11:13
Blinken says US, allies will 'take action' if China attacks Taiwan
Blinken says US, allies will 'take action' if China attacks Taiwan
2021/11/11 10:55
Taiwan’s first offshore substations erected
Taiwan’s first offshore substations erected
2021/11/10 16:27

Updated : 2021-11-16 18:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Taiwan health minister says he is 'giving serious thought' to quitting smoking
Taiwan health minister says he is 'giving serious thought' to quitting smoking