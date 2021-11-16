Alexa
New Russian envoy to Taiwan speaks fluent Mandarin

Two countries stepping up exchanges in higher education over past years

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/16 16:41
(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Yury Metelev has been tapped as the new Russian representative to Taiwan, making him one of the few top envoys appointed to the country who is well-versed in Mandarin.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced on Tuesday (Nov. 16) Yury Metelev has replaced Sergey Petrov as the new head of the Moscow-Taipei Coordination Commission on Economic and Cultural Cooperation (MTC). Founded in 1996, MTC serves to promote economic, cultural, scientific, and technical ties between the two countries while also providing consular services.

Metelev, 60, was previously in charge of affairs relating to Russian expatriates and international humanitarian cooperation. He speaks fluent Mandarin, English, and Slovene, and he assumed office on Oct. 12, wrote CNA.

Taiwan and Russia have been pushing for greater exchanges in tertiary education, having held the first roundtable meeting on the matter in April. The event saw the participation of seven schools each from the two countries, with the two sides exploring prospects of further academic cooperation and Petrov inviting Taiwanese youths to take up studies in Russia, per Liberty Times.
Russia
Taiwan
Russian envoy
Yury Metelev
Mandarin
Chinese

Updated : 2021-11-16 16:53 GMT+08:00

