Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan holds keel laying ceremony for first indigenous submarine

Navy commander emphasizes need for safety and confidentiality to help project advance

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/16 16:02
President Tsai Ing-wen (center) with a model of Taiwan's indigenous submarine. 

President Tsai Ing-wen (center) with a model of Taiwan's indigenous submarine.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The construction of Taiwan’s first indigenous submarine reached a new phase Tuesday (Nov. 16) with an official “keel laying” ceremony.

While submarines do not have a keel, the term, which is common in shipbuilding, was used to denote the completion of a connection between the tower-like structure at the top of the submarine with the hull, website Newtalk reported. Pressure tests were also included in the current phase of the construction, according to the report.

Navy Commander Admiral Liu Chih-pin (劉志斌), who presided over Tuesday’s ceremony, emphasized safety and confidentiality as two key elements allowing the building of the first Taiwan submarine to proceed on schedule.

The project formed a key part of the government’s plan to have Taiwan produce as many of its own weapons systems as possible, from submarines to armored vehicles, missiles, and airplanes.

Tuesday’s ceremony, which was closed to the media, reportedly took place in Kaohsiung, where CSBC Shipbuilding Corporation’s shipyard was working on the submarine.
submarine
indigenous submarine
Navy
CSBC Corporation
Liu Chih-pin

RELATED ARTICLES

China's new aircraft carrier features advanced systems nearly matching US tech
China's new aircraft carrier features advanced systems nearly matching US tech
2021/11/10 12:11
Taiwan sent submarine to drills near disputed South China Sea island
Taiwan sent submarine to drills near disputed South China Sea island
2021/11/09 13:55
China's intent to seize Taiwan threatens US economic security
China's intent to seize Taiwan threatens US economic security
2021/11/05 12:26
Taiwan's submarine project reaches new milestone
Taiwan's submarine project reaches new milestone
2021/11/02 11:50
Chinese military's AI systems used to wargame Taiwan operations: Report
Chinese military's AI systems used to wargame Taiwan operations: Report
2021/10/31 16:46

Updated : 2021-11-16 16:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Taiwan health minister says he is 'giving serious thought' to quitting smoking
Taiwan health minister says he is 'giving serious thought' to quitting smoking