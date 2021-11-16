Taiwan holds keel laying ceremony for first indigenous submarine

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The construction of Taiwan’s first indigenous submarine reached a new phase Tuesday (Nov. 16) with an official “keel laying” ceremony.

While submarines do not have a keel, the term, which is common in shipbuilding, was used to denote the completion of a connection between the tower-like structure at the top of the submarine with the hull, website Newtalk reported. Pressure tests were also included in the current phase of the construction, according to the report.

Navy Commander Admiral Liu Chih-pin (劉志斌), who presided over Tuesday’s ceremony, emphasized safety and confidentiality as two key elements allowing the building of the first Taiwan submarine to proceed on schedule.

The project formed a key part of the government’s plan to have Taiwan produce as many of its own weapons systems as possible, from submarines to armored vehicles, missiles, and airplanes.

Tuesday’s ceremony, which was closed to the media, reportedly took place in Kaohsiung, where CSBC Shipbuilding Corporation’s shipyard was working on the submarine.