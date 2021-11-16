Alexa
Abogidi leads Washington State past UC Santa Barbara, 73-65

By Associated Press
2021/11/16 14:25
PULLMAN, Wa. (AP) — Efe Abogidi scored 18 points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked six shots as Washington State took a commanding lead in the first half and cruised to a 73-65 win over UC Santa Barbara on Monday night.

The Cougars took a 41-25 lead at the half and Abogidi's dunk with 2:45 left gave them a 71-56 lead.

Abogidiu hit 6 of 7 from the field, was 6 of 7 from the free throw line and his six blocked shots was the most by a Cougar since 2016. Noah Williams added 13 points and Tyrell Roberts and Michael Flowers each added 11 points. Washington State (3-0) was 28 of 61 from the field (45.9 percent) but just 2 of 16 from long range.

The Gauchos, an NCAA tournament team a year ago, got 25 points and 11 rebounds from Amadou Sow. Ajare Sanni hit just 4 of his 17 shots and added 12 points. UC Santa Barbara hit 23 of 59 shots from the floor (39 percent), including 2 of 13 from 3-point range.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-11-16 16:48 GMT+08:00

