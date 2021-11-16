Taiwan in for strong cold front next week, snowfall on high mountains

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is penciled in for another strong cold front arriving next Monday (Nov. 22), with temperatures expected to fall to 14 degrees Celsius in areas north of central Taiwan and a possibility of snowfall on high mountains, according to the weather forecast.

Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said that temperatures will gradually rise this week on Tuesday (Nov. 16) and Wednesday (Nov. 17), CNA reported.

According to Central Weather Bureau (CWB) forecaster Chen I-hsiu (陳伊秀), northeasterly winds will then affect the weather on Thursday and Friday, bringing weak, cold air, with low temperatures expected to dip to 17 and 18 degrees in northern Taiwan.

Chen said that current observations indicated a possibility of snowfall on high mountains 3500 meters above sea level from Thursday night to Friday morning.

As the northeasterly winds weaken, temperatures for Saturday and Sunday will rise again, with sunny weather for the western side of the country and occasional showers along the eastern side, according to Wu.

Snowfall is possible on high mountains from Sunday night to next Monday (Nov. 22), depending on the amount of moisture at the time, CNA cited CWB’s Chen as saying.

During the first few days of next week, cold air is expected to barrel down, with an intensity nearing the level of a continental air mass, Wu added.