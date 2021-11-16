Mainland Affairs Council pledges to protect Taiwan's HK assets

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — According to evaluations made by Taiwanese government officials, Taiwan’s national assets in Hong Kong may be under threat from the National Security Law (NSL) in the territory.

There is a risk that allegations could be concocted and the law used by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to confiscate assets from Taiwan, according to a Liberty Times report.

Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正), vice-chairperson and spokesperson of the Mainland Affairs Council, said on Tuesday (Nov. 16) there is considerable risk and that he will do his utmost to protect national assets in Hong Kong.

There reportedly remain two real estate properties in Hong Kong owned by Taiwan’s government.

One is an old building located in Tsim Sha Tsui in Kowloon, which has not been handed over to the Highwise Service Foundation (海華基金會) for enrolling students, assisting Hong Kong residents to come to Taiwan, and other matters.

Another is the grounds of Tsuen Wan School in Hong Kong’s New Territories. The land has a market value of about NT$400 million (US$14.4 million), now managed by the Ministry of Education, which has leased it to Hong Kong Baptist University.

Asked whether these properties would be classified as overseas or domestically owned properties by the Hong Kong authorities, Chiu said they ought to be classified as overseas-owned. Though he said the situation continues to deteriorate and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has dispatched officials to the Hong Kong office

Pressed further by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wang Mei-hua (王美惠) about whether Taiwan’s government has the capacity to get the assets back, Chiu answered the government will exercise all options in its power to do so.

Wang in response said China’s policy in Hong Kong keeps changing all the time and that Taiwan ought to move quickly to take action.