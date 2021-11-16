Alexa
Taiwan to see first geothermal power plant in 3 decades

New power plant in eastern Taiwan has capacity satisfying 10,000 households

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/16 15:09
Qingshui Geothermal Power Plant in Yilan. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A geothermal power plant in Yilan County will be inaugurated on Nov. 23, the first such power station in Taiwan permitted to operate in three decades.

At a cost of NT$765 million (US$27.5 million), the Qingshui Geothermal Power Plant was completed in September and given the green light to run on Oct. 27, CNA reported. It’s located in Datong Township in eastern Taiwan's Yilan County.

The land for the plant formerly housed the country’s first electrical power station generated from geothermal energy, but the facility shut down in 1993 after natural resources were depleted, according to the county’s Business and Tourism Department.

Hot water at a temperature of 180 degrees Celsius is drawn from a reservoir 1,200 to 2,100 meters deep inside the earth to drive the generator turbines. The water will then be injected back into the ground in a cycle that ensures sustainable use of the resource.

When put to service, the plant will generate an hourly capacity of 3,150 kWh, sufficing the needs of approximately 10,000 small households. The power is enough for the households in Datong Township and adjacent Sanxing Township combined, marking a step forward towards a shift to renewable energy.

The government will be paid NT$2 million annually by Yiyuan (宜元), the company which invested in the project and that was granted permission to operate the plant for twenty years.
geothermal energy
Qingshui
Taiwan
Yilan
renewable energy

