Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Cal holds off San Diego 75-70 for first win of season

By Associated Press
2021/11/16 13:27
Cal holds off San Diego 75-70 for first win of season

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Grant Anticevich scored 17 points and California held off San Diego 75-70 in nonconference play Monday night to pick up its first victory of the season.

Anticevich knocked down 5 of 8 shots from the floor, including all three of his 3-point tries, to help the Golden Bears (1-2) pull away from a 32-all tie at halftime. Jordan Shepherd scored 14 with four assists, while Andre Kelly pitched in with 13 points and nine rebounds. Joel Brown added 12 points and five assists.

Marcellus Earlington hit a 3-pointer to give San Diego a 43-38 lead with 16:43 left in the game, but Anticevich hit a 3 and two free throws to forge a tie and Makale Foreman buried a 3 to put Cal up 46-43 with 13:24 left to play. The Golden Bears never trailed again.

Joey Calcaterra topped the Toreros (2-1) with 18 points, sinking 4 of 6 from distance. Jace Townsend contributed 13 points and five assists. Terrell Brown finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and six blocked shots, while Bryce Monroe scored 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-11-16 15:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Taiwan health minister says he is 'giving serious thought' to quitting smoking
Taiwan health minister says he is 'giving serious thought' to quitting smoking