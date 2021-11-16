Alexa
New Mexico tops Grambling State 86-61

By Associated Press
2021/11/16 12:57
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jaelen House scored 18 points apiece as New Mexico easily beat Grambling State 86-61 on Monday night.

Javonte Johnson and Taryn Todd added 16 points each for the Lobos. House had eight steals and seven assists, while Johnson posted 10 rebounds. Todd also had four blocks.

Danya Kingsby had 20 points for the Tigers (0-3). Cameron Christon added 14 points. Prince Moss had 11 points.

