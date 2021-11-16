Taiwan reports 2 imported COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (Nov. 16) reported two new imported COVID-19 cases.

CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced two imported cases and no local infections. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 848.

Imported cases

According to Chuang, case No. 16,608 is an Irish man in his 20s who arrived in Taiwan on Nov. 14. A test administered at the airport came back positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 16, and officials are currently carrying out contact tracing.

Case No. 16,609 is a Taiwanese man in his 30s who returned to Taiwan from Cambodia on Nov. 3. On Nov. 5, he began to experience a headache and tinnitus.

The health department arranged for a coronavirus test, but the result was negative. When health department officials followed up on his status, he said that his symptoms had subsided.

Prior to the expiration of his quarantine, he was tested again on Nov. 15, and he was diagnosed with COVID the same day. As those who came in contact with him wore adequate protective equipment, no contacts have been listed in his case.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 4,233,503 COVID tests, with 4,215,865 coming back negative. Of the 16,498 confirmed cases, 1,854 were imported, 14,590 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was unresolved.

A total of 111 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 848 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 836 deaths from local infections, 412 were in New Taipei; 321 in Taipei; 29 in Keelung; 27 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Taitung County. The 12 other deaths were imported cases.