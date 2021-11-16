25,534 workers in Taiwan on unpaid leave

A tourism train run by Taiwan Railway Association. The Tourism industry has one of the highest numbers of unpaid leave worke... A tourism train run by Taiwan Railway Association. The Tourism industry has one of the highest numbers of unpaid leave workers. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan currently has 25,534 workers on unpaid leave, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Labor (MOL) on Tuesday (Nov. 16).

The MOL said the number of workers on furlough had increased by 1,181 within one week, with 1,156 of these workers being from the support services sector alone, including travel agencies.

MOL officials said that continued tight border restrictions are blocking the inflow of overseas travelers, which is having a sustained impact on the travel industry, per a UDN report. This is in contrast to the rest of the services sector, which has seen a gradual return to normal conditions recently.

Of all the people who are on unpaid leave, the largest number are in the support service industry (including travel agencies) at 9,011 workers. This number surpasses even the accommodation and catering industry at 7,522 workers and the wholesale and retail industry at 2,434 as well as the transportation and storage industry at 2,227 workers.

Overall, with the exception of travel agencies, domestic unpaid leave levels are gradually leveling out, the MOL said.

The number of workers on unpaid leave in Taiwan at the end of August reached over 58,000, per statistics released in September.