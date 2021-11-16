Alexa
Haymon leads Northern Arizona over Benedictine Mesa 97-48

By Associated Press
2021/11/16 12:43
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Keith Haymon scored 21 points and Nik Mains added 20 points as Northern Arizona romped past Benedictine Mesa 97-48 on Monday night.

Haymon hit 5 of 7 3-pointers. Mains also had three blocks.

Jalen Cone had 12 points and six assists, and Carson Towt added 12 points and 12 rebounds for Northern Arizona (1-2).

Tanner Crawford had nine points for the Redhawks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-16 15:14 GMT+08:00

