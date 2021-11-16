Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Washington finishes strong to defeat Texas Southern 72-65

By Associated Press
2021/11/16 12:43
Washington finishes strong to defeat Texas Southern 72-65

SEATTLE (AP) — Terrell Brown Jr. had 20 points and nine assists, Daejon Davis added 15 points and Washington defeated Texas Southern 72-65 on Monday night.

Jamal Bey added 10 points and seven rebounds for Washington (2-1). PJ Fuller added 11 points off the bench.

Washington took the lead for good on a step-back 3-pointer by Fuller with 7:08 remaining in the second half. Texas Southern went the next four minutes without a point while the Huskies extended their lead to 63-56.

The Huskies did not make a field goal in the final 4:26, instead parading to the foul line where they made 9 of 11 in the final 2:07. Overall, Washington made 20 of 28 free throws.

Joirdon Karl Nicholas scored 16 points for the Tigers. Justin Hopkins added 11 points and PJ Henry scored 10. Brison Gresham had 11 rebounds and the Tigers outrebounded the Huskies 52-29.

Texas Southern shot 36% overall and made only 2 of 18 3-pointers. Washington shot 40% overall with 6 of 22 from 3-point distance.

—-

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-11-16 15:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Taiwan health minister says he is 'giving serious thought' to quitting smoking
Taiwan health minister says he is 'giving serious thought' to quitting smoking