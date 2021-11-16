Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Greene leads South Florida over NC A&T on late basket

By Associated Press
2021/11/16 12:19
Greene leads South Florida over NC A&T on late basket

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Javon Greene made a 3-pointer with 11 seconds remaining to lift South Florida to a 56-54 win over North Carolina A&T on Monday night. On the next possession for the Aggies, Marcus Watson missed a 3-pointer, allowing the Bulls to hold on for the victory.

Jamir Chaplin registered 12 points to lead the Bulls.

Caleb Murphy had 12 points and six assists for South Florida (2-1). Jake Boggs added 9 points and 11 rebounds. Javon Greene had eight rebounds.

David Beatty had 14 points for the Aggies (0-3). Tyler Maye added 14 points. Kameron Langley had seven assists. Harry Morrice had a career-high six blocks plus 2 points and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-16 15:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Taiwan health minister says he is 'giving serious thought' to quitting smoking
Taiwan health minister says he is 'giving serious thought' to quitting smoking