Hunter carries UNC Greensboro over Coppin State 55-48

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kaleb Hunter recorded 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead UNC Greensboro to a 55-48 win over Coppin State in nonconference play on Monday night.

Khyre Thompson had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans (3-0). De'Monte Buckingham added eight points and 12 rebounds.

Jesse Zarzuela had 21 points, eight steals and seven rebounds for the Eagles (0-5). Tyree Corbett added 12 points and eight rebounds. Nendah Tarke scored 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com