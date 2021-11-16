Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Nixon scores 17 in 2nd quarter, Texas A&M women beat DePaul

By Associated Press
2021/11/16 11:26
Nixon scores 17 in 2nd quarter, Texas A&M women beat DePaul

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Jordan Nixon scored 17 of her 25 points in the second quarter, Kayla Wells added 21 points and No. 24 Texas A&M beat DePaul 95-75 on Monday night.

All four of Nixon's 3-pointers came in the second quarter. She scored 11 points in the quarter, but A&M was only ahead by 11 at the break.

A Destiny Pitts 3-pointer pushed the lead to 20 midway through the third.

Pitts and Qadashah Hoppie each scored 12 points for Texas A&M (3-0), which outrebounded DePaul 52-36. Wells also dished out six assists.

Lexi Held led five DePaul (2-1) starters in double figures with 19 points. Darrione Rogers had 14 points and 14 rebounds, Sonya Morris scored 16 and Deja Church added 14 points. The Blue Demons didn't get any points from their reserve players.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-11-16 13:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Taiwan health minister says he is 'giving serious thought' to quitting smoking
Taiwan health minister says he is 'giving serious thought' to quitting smoking