Nixon scores 17 in 2nd quarter, Texas A&M women beat DePaul

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Jordan Nixon scored 17 of her 25 points in the second quarter, Kayla Wells added 21 points and No. 24 Texas A&M beat DePaul 95-75 on Monday night.

All four of Nixon's 3-pointers came in the second quarter. She scored 11 points in the quarter, but A&M was only ahead by 11 at the break.

A Destiny Pitts 3-pointer pushed the lead to 20 midway through the third.

Pitts and Qadashah Hoppie each scored 12 points for Texas A&M (3-0), which outrebounded DePaul 52-36. Wells also dished out six assists.

Lexi Held led five DePaul (2-1) starters in double figures with 19 points. Darrione Rogers had 14 points and 14 rebounds, Sonya Morris scored 16 and Deja Church added 14 points. The Blue Demons didn't get any points from their reserve players.

