Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public

Song thanks public for their support in video taken from hospital bed. Song thanks public for their support in video taken from hospital bed. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A college student who was savagely beaten after a minor collision with a Maserati on Nov. 7 has improved enough to be transferred to the general ward, and he released a video thanking the public for their prayers and support.

The medical team treating the 18-year-old, surnamed Song (宋), said that he is recovering well. He was transferred from the intensive care unit to the general ward at 8 p.m. on Monday evening (Nov. 15), with his mother by his side throughout the process, reported CNA.

Tuesday morning (Nov. 16), Song's mother helped him record a video to update the public on his condition and thank them for their outpouring of support. He said that he feels better now and wants to go home and return to classes as quickly as possible

Song thanked the public for "giving me so many blessings and encouragement" and vowed to "try my best." His mother added that he is "very brave."

On Nov. 7, Song was driving a white Volkswagen carrying four passengers when he grazed the side of a black Maserati while changing lanes at the intersection of Taiwan Boulevard and Henan Road in Taichung's Xitun District. The 25-year-old driver of the Maserati, Lee Weu-lin (李韋霖), leaped out of the car, along with 23-year-old passenger Chang Tun-liang (張敦量) and 19-year-old passenger Chen Chin-hao (陳勁豪).

Chang allegedly dragged Song out of his car and began to bash him on the head with a baseball bat. Lee and Chen also allegedly joined in on the assault.

According to Shen Chiung-chi (沈炯祺), director of the Neuromedicine Center at Taichung Veterans General Hospital, Song fell into a moderate coma as he was sent to the emergency room, with a Glasgow Coma Sale score of 7. The doctor said that it was fortunate Song had been treated quickly, had blood clots removed, and had his intracranial pressure lowered with medication.

By Nov. 12, Song's condition had improved and was no longer considered life-threatening. During his morning rounds on Friday morning, Shen said he called Song by his name and that Song nodded in response.

He added that Song could also move his hands and feet as instructed by the physician. Doctors had begun reducing Song's sedatives the previous night, and his brain pressure had stabilized.

Shen said that if his condition continued to improve over the next two to three days, Song would be transferred to the general ward. By Monday, Song had been extubated and relocated to the general ward.

The three suspects were arrested on Nov. 10 and detained on suspicion of attempted homicide, interference with public order, making threats, and causing injury.



Get-well letters sent by concerned members of public. (Photo by Song's mother)