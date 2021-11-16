Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Presbyterian needs 2 overtimes to top The Citadel, 74-70

By Associated Press
2021/11/16 11:19
Presbyterian needs 2 overtimes to top The Citadel, 74-70

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Kobe Stewart hit a 3-pointer to start the second overtime period and Rayshon Harrison finished it by hitting three straight free throws to give Presbyterian a 74-70 win on Monday night.

Harrison hit a pair of free throws with :16 left in regulation to tie the game at 57-57 and force the first overtime. The Citadel's Jason Roche hit a 3 with :29 left to tie the game at 64-64 and force a second overtime.

Harrison hit 7 of 8 from the line for the game and finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds and four assists to lead the Blue Hose (2-1). Trevon Reddish-Rhone added 14 points and Owen McCormack added 13 off the bench.

Hayden Brown led The Citadel (2-1) with 26 points and 17 rebounds.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-11-16 13:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Taiwan health minister says he is 'giving serious thought' to quitting smoking
Taiwan health minister says he is 'giving serious thought' to quitting smoking