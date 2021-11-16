Alexa
Broome carries Morehead State past Kentucky Christian 82-57

By Associated Press
2021/11/16 10:55
MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Johni Broome recorded 14 points and 15 rebounds to lift Morehead State to an 82-57 win over Kentucky Christian in nonconference play on Monday night.

Tyzhaun Claude had 12 points for Morehead State (1-2). Tray Hollowell added 10 points, while Jaylen Sebree had eight rebounds.

Kourtney Ware had 24 points for the Knights. Jashaun Hawkins added 12 points and David Woodard scored 11.

Updated : 2021-11-16 13:39 GMT+08:00

