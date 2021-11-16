Alexa
Taiwan Tourism Bureau warns quarantine hotels against Lunar New Year price hikes

Hotels that raise prices unreasonably or over changed bookings will not receive subsidies

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/16 12:24
File photo of a quarantine hotel room. (Kaohsiung City Government Tourism Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following the announcement of updated “7+7” quarantine rules for fully vaccinated travelers, some hotels have reportedly hiked up prices as patrons tried to arrange for shortened stays, prompting a warning from the Tourism Bureau.

The Tourism bureau said in a press release that since the government has already provided subsidies to cover quarantine hotels’ cleaning and disinfection costs, operators should not pass on COVID-19 prevention or administrative costs and raise the price of accommodations. They should not raise prices unreasonably when patrons try to shorten their stay to fit the 7+7 quarantine program either.

The bureau added that it will be amending relevant subsidy policies so that quarantine hotels proven to be guilty of increasing prices will not be eligible to apply for subsidies. However, to help ease the stress and costs of having to rearrange bookings, the Tourism Bureau also plans to increase subsidies for quarantine hotel operators under the 7+7 scheme from NT$1,000 (US$36) to NT$1,500 per room per day between Dec. 14 and Feb. 24.

Should any disputes arise, the Tourism Bureau said consumers should contact local governments to resolve them according to the Consumer Protection Act. Additionally, the bureau on Nov. 11 launched the “Quarantine Hotel Search Platform,” which provides publicly listed information on quarantine hotels and room availability between Dec. 14 and Jan. 31.

The Lunar New Year is one of Taiwan's most important extended holidays, during which many people travel home from abroad or across different regions of the country. This time, the holiday falls between Jan. 31 and Feb. 5.
quarantine
quarantine hotel
7+7 quarantine
Lunar New Year
Tourism Bureau
COVID-19

Updated : 2021-11-16 13:38 GMT+08:00

