Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Former Taiwan VP to give speech in Lithuania on democracy

Chen Chien-jen will relay Taiwan’s tales of upholding democratic values, fighting COVID

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/16 12:47
Former Vice President Chen Chien-jen. (Facebook, Chen Chien-Jen photo)

Former Vice President Chen Chien-jen. (Facebook, Chen Chien-Jen photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) will deliver an address in Lithuania promoting the democratic story of Taiwan on Saturday (Nov. 20) amid warming bilateral ties.

At the invitation of Gabrielius Landsbergis, Lithuania’s foreign minister, Chen will attend a forum on the fight against authoritarianism held Friday and Saturday in the Baltic nation's capital Vilnius, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

The epidemiologist-cum-politician will give a keynote speech on “Taiwan as a Litmus Case for Democracy” Friday at a luncheon to shed light on the country's democratic achievements, COVID-19 response, and countermeasures against disinformation and external threats.

Chen will also visit the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation in Poland, an institution that plays a vital role in educating the public on the horrors of the Holocaust. Last year, Taiwan sponsored a virtual program run by the foundation that recreated scenes from the Auschwitz concentration camp operated by Nazi Germany.

Taiwan and Lithuania have built a cordial relationship on shared values and mutual aid, such as vaccine and cash donations. The Baltic nation has called upon the world to stand for Taiwan in the face of growing Chinese pressure.
MOFA
Lithuania
Taiwan
Chen Chien-jen
vice president

RELATED ARTICLES

Tigerair Taiwan announces resumption of flights and limited free tickets
Tigerair Taiwan announces resumption of flights and limited free tickets
2021/11/15 17:44
Taiwan releases video asking new immigrants to vote in referendums
Taiwan releases video asking new immigrants to vote in referendums
2021/11/15 17:24
Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council says adding cross-strait flight routes not unilateral decision
Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council says adding cross-strait flight routes not unilateral decision
2021/11/15 16:54
Time Magazine advert promotes Taiwan-US Education Initiative
Time Magazine advert promotes Taiwan-US Education Initiative
2021/11/15 15:30
Irish youth party calls for support of Taiwanese participation in UN
Irish youth party calls for support of Taiwanese participation in UN
2021/11/15 14:45