Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Days scores 26, LSU finishes strong to beat Liberty 74-58

By Associated Press
2021/11/16 10:41
Days scores 26, LSU finishes strong to beat Liberty 74-58

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Darius Days scored 26 points and LSU pulled away in the second half to win its third straight, knocking off Liberty 74-58 on Monday night.

Liberty led for the final 7:22 of the first half and held a 26-25 lead at intermission. Day hit a 3-pointer to start the second half to put LSU in front, but the Flames took the lead again on back-to-back 3-pointers from Brody Peebles.

Brandon Murray hit a 3 to put the Tigers in front for good at 53-52 and spark a 24-6 run to close the game out.

Days hit 5 of 10 from 3-point range and collected three steals for LSU (3-0). Efton Reid added 13 points and Xavier Pinson added 10 points and dished seven assists while Eric Gaines added 10 points and collected five steals.

Darius McGhee led Liberty (1-1) with 22 points, six rebounds and four assists. Peebles hit 3 of 5 from long range and finished with 12 points.

An NCAA Tournament team a year ago, the Flames have won the Atlantic Sun regular season and tournament titles the past three seasons and posted 20 or more wins in each of the past five.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-11-16 12:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Taiwan health minister says he is 'giving serious thought' to quitting smoking
Taiwan health minister says he is 'giving serious thought' to quitting smoking