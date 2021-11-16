6 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Six Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Monday, marking the 14th intrusion this month.

Two People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-11 fighter jets, two Chengdu J-10 fighters, one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic intelligence turboprop, and one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane entered the southwest corner of the ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND).

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the PLAAF planes. So far, Beijing has sent planes into the zone every day this month except for on Nov. 3.

Since September of last year, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into the ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Chinese J-10. (MND photo)



Chinese Y-8 ELINT. (MND photo)



Chinese Y-8 EW. (MND photo)



Flight paths of Chinese planes on Nov. 15. (MND image)