Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Steelers DB Minkah Fitzpatrick placed on COVID-19 list

By Associated Press
2021/11/16 06:09
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the second half of an NFL f...
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) gets past Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) en route to the end zone for a touc...

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the second half of an NFL f...

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) gets past Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) en route to the end zone for a touc...

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday placed safety Minkah Fitzpatrick on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list, where he joins quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Teams are not required to release information whether players are vaccinated. If Fitzpatrick is, he would be required to be free of symptoms and have two negative tests 24 hours apart. If he is not vaccinated, the playmaking defensive back could be sidelined for at least 10 days.

Roethlisberger sat out Sunday's 16-16 tie with winless Detroit and his return for next week's game at the Los Angeles Chargers is uncertain.

Pittsburgh acquired Fitzpatrick in an early season trade with Miami in 2019. He has been a two-time All-Pro and has four touchdowns among his 11 interceptions with the Steelers. He does not have an interception this season.

The Steelers also saw their star linebacker, T.J. Watt, get injured against Detroit. His status is uncertain. Watt hurt his hip and hamstring.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-11-16 07:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwan health minister says he is 'giving serious thought' to quitting smoking
Taiwan health minister says he is 'giving serious thought' to quitting smoking
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
NT$1 million fine for Taiwan quarantine breakers during Lunar New Year
NT$1 million fine for Taiwan quarantine breakers during Lunar New Year