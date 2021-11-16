Alexa
England routs San Marino 10-0, qualifies for World Cup

By Associated Press
2021/11/16 06:06
England's Harry Kane, center, celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal during the World Cup 2022 group I qualifying soccer match between San Mar...
England's Emile Smith Rowe, center, celebrates after scoring his side's seventh goal during the World Cup 2022 group I qualifying soccer match between...
England's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the World Cup 2022 group I qualifying soccer match between San Marino and E...
England's Harry Maguire celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup 2022 group I qualifying soccer match between San Marino ...
Hungary's Adam Szalai, center, applauds to supporters at the end of the World Cup 2022 group I qualifying soccer match between Poland and Hungary, at ...
Hungary players celebrate at the end of the World Cup 2022 group I qualifying soccer match between Poland and Hungary, at the Narodowy stadium in Wars...
Poland's Karol Swiderski, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup 2022 group I qualifying soccer ma...

SERRAVALLE, San Marino (AP) — England hit double figures in goals in a competitive game for the first time to power into the World Cup on Monday.

Harry Kane enjoyed himself, in particular, in the embarrassingly one-sided 10-0 win over San Marino that secured England first place in Group I of European qualifying.

England’s captain scored four goals — all in the first half, with two of them being penalties — to move his international tally to 48, which is tied with Gary Lineker and only five off Wayne Rooney’s all-time record for the country. Kane finished 2021 with 16 goals for England, a national record for a calendar year.

Harry Maguire, Emile Smith Rowe, Tyrone Mings, Tammy Abraham and Bukayo Saka also scored, along with an own-goal, as England showed no mercy against the world’s lowest-ranked team — a lineup filled with non-professionals who were using annual leave from their day jobs to play in the qualifier in Serravalle.

When England got to double figures after 79 minutes, there appeared to be a good chance the team could at least match its biggest ever win — 13-0 over Ireland in 1882. That’s one of only three times England has scored 11 goals or more.

This was England biggest victory since 1964 when it achieved 10-0 against the United States in New York.

England finished on 26 points, six clear of second-placed Poland, which lost at home to Hungary 2-1 and might be unseeded for next year’s playoffs. That would mean Poland playing away in its one-leg semifinal in one of the three playoff brackets.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-16 07:34 GMT+08:00

