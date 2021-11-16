Creighton associate AD Dowell to lead Omaha athletic program

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton associate athletic director Adrian Dowell will move across town to take the athletic director's job at Omaha.

The university announced Monday that Dowell will fill the vacancy created in July when Trev Alberts was named athletic director at Nebraska.

Dowell joined Creighton’s staff in 2014 as the assistant athletic director and senior director for development. Dowell has guided the department’s external affairs and oversaw fundraising efforts.

He previously served on the Mountaineer Athletic Club staff at West Virginia, where he was a major gifts officer and director of development.

Dowell played basketball at Roanoke College and earned a master's degree in sport administration from West Virginia.

He will begin his new job Dec. 1.

The Mavericks are members of the National Collegiate Hockey Association and the Summit League.