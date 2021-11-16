Alexa
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/11/16 05:16
Major indexes ended a wobbly day mostly lower on Wall Street as the market comes off its first weekly loss in six weeks.

The S&P 500 ended little changed and the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged barely higher. The Nasdaq fell less than 0.1%.

Trading was choppy as investors hold back ahead of earnings reports later this week from several big retailers including Home Depot and Walmart on Tuesday and Target on Wednesday.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 0.05 points, less than 0.1%, to 4,682.80.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12.86 points, less than 0.1%, to 36,087.45.

The Nasdaq fell 7.11 points, less than 0.1%, to 15,853.85.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 10.84 points, or 0.4%, to 2,400.93.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 926.73 points, or 24.7%.

The Dow is up 5,480.97 points, or 17.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,965.57 points, or 23%.

The Russell 2000 is up 426.08 points, or 21.6%.

