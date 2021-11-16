Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Steffen earns US No. 1 goalkeeper job, will start at Jamaica

By RONALD BLUM , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/11/16 04:23
United States' Zack Steffen reacts after defeating Mexico 2-0 during a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. (...
United States' Zack Steffen (1) collects the ball on a shot by Mexico during the second half of a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match, Friday, Nov....
U.S. goalkeeper Zack Steffen yells to teammates during the first half of a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match against Mexico, Friday, Nov. 12, 202...

United States' Zack Steffen reacts after defeating Mexico 2-0 during a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. (...

United States' Zack Steffen (1) collects the ball on a shot by Mexico during the second half of a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match, Friday, Nov....

U.S. goalkeeper Zack Steffen yells to teammates during the first half of a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match against Mexico, Friday, Nov. 12, 202...

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Zack Steffen has earned the No. 1 goalkeeper position on the U.S. national team and will start his third straight World Cup qualifier when the Americans play Jamaica on Tuesday night.

Coach Gregg Berhalter said Monday that Steffen's superior footwork and ability to aid possession were the decisive factors.

Berhalter said star Christian Pulisic will play a role in the match, the start of the second half of qualifying, but he wasn't sure whether the 23-year-old attacker will start.

The U.S. leads North and Central America and the Caribbean with 14 points, ahead of Mexico on goal difference, followed by Canada with 13 and Panama with 11. The top three nations qualify.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-16 06:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwan health minister says he is 'giving serious thought' to quitting smoking
Taiwan health minister says he is 'giving serious thought' to quitting smoking
NT$1 million fine for Taiwan quarantine breakers during Lunar New Year
NT$1 million fine for Taiwan quarantine breakers during Lunar New Year
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash