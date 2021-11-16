Champions Tour Statistics

Through Nov. 14

Charles Schwab Cup Money List

1, Bernhard Langer, $3,255,499. 2, Jim Furyk, $3,141,663. 3, Miguel Angel Jiménez, $2,800,098. 4, Ernie Els, $2,719,445. 5, Jerry Kelly, $2,588,101. 6, Retief Goosen, $2,171,433. 7, Kevin Sutherland, $2,130,613. 8, Mike Weir, $2,050,267. 9, Darren Clarke, $2,037,493. 10, Alex Cejka, $1,855,610. 11, Scott Parel, $1,787,515. 12, Doug Barron, $1,774,561. 13, Steve Stricker, $1,747,438. 14, Steve Flesch, $1,744,138. 15, Rod Pampling, $1,741,646. 16, David Toms, $1,720,295. 17, Tim Petrovic, $1,708,331. 18, Woody Austin, $1,701,195. 19, Fred Couples, $1,535,672. 20, Robert Karlsson, $1,532,734. 21, Phil Mickelson, $1,515,543. 22, K.J. Choi, $1,304,849. 23, Brandt Jobe, $1,297,908. 24, Brett Quigley, $1,275,373. 25, Stephen Ames, $1,267,933.

Scoring

1, Jim Furyk, 68.84. 2, Bernhard Langer, 68.96. 3, Kevin Sutherland, 69.14. 4, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 69.24. 5, Ernie Els, 69.4. 6, Retief Goosen, 69.61. 7, Robert Karlsson, 69.67. 8, Jerry Kelly, 69.72. 9, Mike Weir, 69.87. 10, David Toms, 69.94.

Driving Distance

1, Retief Goosen, 297.7. 2, Vijay Singh, 295.3. 3, John Daly, 295.2. 4, Ernie Els, 295.1. 5, Brandt Jobe, 294. 6, Darren Clarke, 291.1. 7, Scott McCarron, 290.4. 8, Robert Karlsson, 288.7. 9, 2 tied with 288.2.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Fred Funk, 83.91%. 2, Olin Browne, 78.87%. 3, Jerry Kelly, 77.44%. 4, Joe Durant, 77.09%. 5, Paul Goydos, 76.46%. 6, Bernhard Langer, 76.31%. 7, Larry Mize, 76.29%. 8, Colin Montgomerie, 76.26%. 9, Jeff Maggert, 76.25%. 10, Paul Broadhurst, 76.12%.

Greens in Regulation Pct.

1, Jim Furyk, 76.28%. 2, Kevin Sutherland, 74.47%. 3, Ernie Els, 73.84%. 4, Bernhard Langer, 73.80%. 5, Jerry Kelly, 73.11%. 6, Kenny Perry, 72.59%. 7, Brandt Jobe, 72.55%. 8, Stephen Leaney, 72.10%. 9, Tom Lehman, 71.98%. 10, Steve Flesch, 71.97%.

Total Driving

1, Scott Parel, 39. 2, Billy Mayfair, 44. 3 (tie), Bernhard Langer and Kevin Sutherland, 45. 5, Scott Dunlap, 48. 6 (tie), Jerry Kelly and Kenny Perry, 49. 8, Jeff Maggert, 50. 9, Jim Furyk, 51. 10, 2 tied with 53.

Putting Average

1, Tim Petrovic, 1.729. 2, Bernhard Langer, 1.734. 3, Jim Furyk, 1.739. 4, David Toms, 1.746. 5, Kevin Sutherland, 1.754. 6, Robert Karlsson, 1.755. 7, Ernie Els, 1.757. 8, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 1.758. 9, 2 tied with 1.761.

Birdie Average

1, Jim Furyk, 4.3. 2, Bernhard Langer, 4.24. 3, Kevin Sutherland, 4.23. 4, Robert Karlsson, 4.19. 5, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 4.14. 6 (tie), Darren Clarke and Retief Goosen, 4.13. 8, Mike Weir, 4.11. 9, Ernie Els, 4.09. 10, Steve Flesch, 4.04.

Eagles (Holes per)

1, Ernie Els, 89.2. 2, Robert Karlsson, 105.8. 3, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 108. 4, John Daly, 124.4. 5, Rod Pampling, 132. 6, Vijay Singh, 132.4. 7, Kenny Perry, 135. 8, Retief Goosen, 140.1. 9, Doug Barron, 156.5. 10, Scott Parel, 158.1.

Sand Save Percentage

1, Mike Weir, 63.40%. 2, Jim Furyk, 59.80%. 3, Tom Pernice Jr., 59.51%. 4, Kevin Sutherland, 59.26%. 5, Bernhard Langer, 58.97%. 6, Tom Byrum, 58.75%. 7, Jerry Kelly, 58.27%. 8, Scott Parel, 58.13%. 9, Marco Dawson, 55.56%. 10, Woody Austin, 55.17%.

All-Around Ranking

1, Kevin Sutherland, 78. 2, Bernhard Langer, 82. 3, Jim Furyk, 83. 4, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 98. 5, Retief Goosen, 118. 6, Ernie Els, 119. 7, Scott Parel, 130. 8, Mike Weir, 134. 9, Robert Karlsson, 143. 10, Woody Austin, 146.