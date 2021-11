Monday At Carrasco Lawn Tennis Club Montevideo, Uruguay Purse: $125,000 Surface: Red clay MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY (AP) _ Results Monday from Montevideo Open at Carrasco Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Qualification

Martina Capurro Taborda (4), Argentina, def. Juliana Rodriguez, Uruguay, 6-0, 6-0.

Dasha Ivanova (2), United States, def. Rebeca Pereira, Brazil, 6-1, 6-3.

Marina Bulbarella, Argentina, def. Jasmin Jebawy (3), Germany, 6-3, 7-5.

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Carolina Meligeni Rodrigues Alves, Brazil, def. Victoria Bosio, Argentina, 6-4, 6-0.